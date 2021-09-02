Blues & Bullshit 02. september 2021

Blues & Bullshit Z-List – 02.09.2021

———————————————–

The Paladins – Let’s Buzz

The Mike Henderson band – Gambling Blues

Big Joe Louis And His Blues Kings – She Was All The World To Me

Sean Costello – No Half Steppin’

Chris Bergson Band – 61st & 1st

Canned Heat – Wait And See

Brad Vickers and his Vestapolitans – Take It Slow

Hound dog Taylor and The Houserockers – Lawdy Miss Clawdy

Jessie Mae Hemphill – Go Back To Your Used To Be

Bergen Blues Band – Jump’n Shout’n Dance

Mike Andersen – Raise Your Hand

Rita Engedalen, Margit Bakken – What Good Can Drinkin’ Do

Rita Engedalen – Don’t Mess with My Man

Alastar Greene Band – People

Walter Trout – Playin’ Hideaway

Leon Russell – Love This Way

Nick Moss Band – Crazy Mixed Up Baby

Lukas Nelson and Promise of the Real – Civilized Hell

Brad Stivers – 2,000 Miles