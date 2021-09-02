Blues & Bullshit 02. september 2021

Blues & Bullshit Z-List – 02.09.2021
The Paladins – Let’s Buzz
The Mike Henderson band – Gambling Blues
Big Joe Louis And His Blues Kings – She Was All The World To Me
Sean Costello – No Half Steppin’
Chris Bergson Band – 61st & 1st
Canned Heat – Wait And See
Brad Vickers and his Vestapolitans – Take It Slow
Hound dog Taylor and The Houserockers – Lawdy Miss Clawdy
Jessie Mae Hemphill – Go Back To Your Used To Be
Bergen Blues Band – Jump’n Shout’n Dance
Mike Andersen – Raise Your Hand
Rita Engedalen, Margit Bakken – What Good Can Drinkin’ Do
Rita Engedalen – Don’t Mess with My Man
Alastar Greene Band – People
Walter Trout – Playin’ Hideaway
Leon Russell – Love This Way
Nick Moss Band – Crazy Mixed Up Baby
Lukas Nelson and Promise of the Real – Civilized Hell
Brad Stivers – 2,000 Miles