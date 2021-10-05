Blues & Bullshit 05. oktober 2021

Trykk her for å spille av podcasten.

Blues & Bullshit 05.10.2021

Brad Stivers & Lindsay Beaver – Se You Again

Brad Stivers & Lindsay Beaver – Be Alright

The Cash Box Kings – Bluesman Next Door

Gabe Stillman – Give Me Some Time

Duke Robillard & Friends – No Time

Teresa James & the Rhythm Tramps, Anson Funderburgh – Takes One to Know One

Keb’ Mo’ – The Worst Is yet to Come – Live

Altered Five Blues Band – Guilty of a Good Time

Rick Estrin & The Nightcats – Contemporary

Rodd Bland and the Members Only Band – Up and Down World – Live

Thorbjørn Risager & The Black Tornado – Rock n’ Roll Ride

Bonita & The Blues Shacks – Momma’s Goin’ Dancin’

The Kokomo Kings – Gotta Get It Off The Hook

Robert Jon & the Wreck – Chicago

The Lowdown Saints – Can’t Save a Dollar

Zac Harmon – People Been Talking

Tony Holiday – Cake Walk

Chris Stapleton – Arkansas

Thorbjørn Risager – Insomniac Boogie