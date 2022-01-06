NETTRADIOPODKASTER 11. januar 2022
   
Blues & Bullshit 06. januar 2022

06.01.2022
Blues & Bullshit 06.01.22

The Kokomo Kings – No Dinner Tonight

Kim Wilson – Tiger Man

The Black Sorrows – Only Got Yourself To Blame

Jimmy Johnson – Ashes In My Ashtray

Dave Fields – Wake Up Jasper

Trickbag – New Farewell To S.P. Leary

The Wild Feathers – Out On The Road

John Blues Boyd – What My Eyes Have Seen

Kilborn Alley – County Line Motel

Mark Hummel – The Hustle Is On

King Solomon Hicks – 421 South Main

Eddie 9V – 3AM In Chicago

Håkon Høye – Stay Awhile

Tony Holiday – Bad Bad Girl

Kai Fjellberg – Parasites

Johnny Tucker – Treat Me Good

Buffalo Nichols – Living Hell

Johnny Hoy & The Bluefish

Radio 3 Bodø

