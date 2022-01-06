Blues & Bullshit 06. januar 2022

Blues & Bullshit 06.01.22
——————–
The Kokomo Kings – No Dinner Tonight
Kim Wilson – Tiger Man
The Black Sorrows – Only Got Yourself To Blame
Jimmy Johnson – Ashes In My Ashtray
Dave Fields – Wake Up Jasper
Trickbag – New Farewell To S.P. Leary
The Wild Feathers – Out On The Road
John Blues Boyd – What My Eyes Have Seen
Kilborn Alley – County Line Motel
Mark Hummel – The Hustle Is On
King Solomon Hicks – 421 South Main
Eddie 9V – 3AM In Chicago
Håkon Høye – Stay Awhile
Tony Holiday – Bad Bad Girl
Kai Fjellberg – Parasites
Johnny Tucker – Treat Me Good
Buffalo Nichols – Living Hell
Johnny Hoy & The Bluefish