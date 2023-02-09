Blues & Bullshit 09.02.2023
————————————-
1. Johanne Shaw Taylor – Stop Messin`Round
2. Buddy Guy – What`s Wrong With That
3. William Clarke – Keep It To Yourself
4. Ry Cooder – My Baby Done Changed The Lock On The Door
5. The 44`s With Special Guest Kid Ramos – Pleading My Case
6. Edgard Winter – Drowning In My Own Tears
7. Charlie Musselwhite – Crawling King Snake
8. Chris Stapleton – Worry B Gone
9. Vanessa Collier – Wiskey And Women
https://anchor.fm/bluesbullshit/episodes/Blues–Bullshit-09-02-2023-e1uno8k