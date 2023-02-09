Blues & Bullshit 09.02.2023

————————————-

1. Johanne Shaw Taylor – Stop Messin`Round

2. Buddy Guy – What`s Wrong With That

3. William Clarke – Keep It To Yourself

4. Ry Cooder – My Baby Done Changed The Lock On The Door

5. The 44`s With Special Guest Kid Ramos – Pleading My Case

6. Edgard Winter – Drowning In My Own Tears

7. Charlie Musselwhite – Crawling King Snake

8. Chris Stapleton – Worry B Gone

9. Vanessa Collier – Wiskey And Women

https://anchor.fm/bluesbullshit/episodes/Blues–Bullshit-09-02-2023-e1uno8k