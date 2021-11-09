NETTRADIOPODKASTER 11. november 2021
   
Blues & Bullshit 09.11.21

mmRadio 3 Bodø09.11.2021
Z-List Blues & Bullshit 9. november 2021

Kai Fjellberg – Nobody Knows

John Primer & Bob Corritore – The Gypsy Woman Told Me

Rick Estrin & The Nightcats – Resentment File

Bobby Rush – Hey Hey Bobby Rush

Lil’ Ed & The Blues Imperials – Woman In A Castle

R. J. Mischo – Two Hours From Tulsa

The Jelly Roll Men – Mister Homewrecker

Jimmy Carpenter – Wrong Turn

Vidar Busk & His True Believers – The Wringer

Kat Riggins – Meet Your Maker

Monster Mike Welch – A Thrill To Be Alive

Giles Robson – Don’t Give Up On Blues

Kai Strauss – Going To London

The Kokomo Kings – Turning Wine Into Water

Nora Jean Bruso – Going Back To Mississippi

Brad Stivers – 2,000 Miles

