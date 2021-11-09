Blues & Bullshit 09.11.21

Trykk <<her>> for å spille av podcasten
Z-List Blues & Bullshit 9. november 2021
Kai Fjellberg – Nobody Knows
John Primer & Bob Corritore – The Gypsy Woman Told Me
Rick Estrin & The Nightcats – Resentment File
Bobby Rush – Hey Hey Bobby Rush
Lil’ Ed & The Blues Imperials – Woman In A Castle
R. J. Mischo – Two Hours From Tulsa
The Jelly Roll Men – Mister Homewrecker
Jimmy Carpenter – Wrong Turn
Vidar Busk & His True Believers – The Wringer
Kat Riggins – Meet Your Maker
Monster Mike Welch – A Thrill To Be Alive
Giles Robson – Don’t Give Up On Blues
Kai Strauss – Going To London
The Kokomo Kings – Turning Wine Into Water
Nora Jean Bruso – Going Back To Mississippi
Brad Stivers – 2,000 Miles