Blues & Bullshit 09. september 2021

Fuck-up var på Blues in Hell siste helg, kanskje har han med noen smakebiter fra festivalen?

Blues & Bullshit Z-list 09.09.21

————————–

Bergen Blues Band – Truckdriver

Nidaros Blueskompani – Though Little Coocky (Live at Blues in Hell)

Richard Gjems og Dr. Bekken – Louisiana 1927 (Live at Blues in Hell)

The Jelly Roll Men feat. Slim Zahl – If It Ain’t Me (Live at Blues in Hell)

Knockout Greg & Skandinavian Blue Flames – Will It Be Me Or Him (Live at Blues in Hell)

Cream – Sunshine Of Your Love

Reidar Larsen & The Storytellers XL – Noahs Ark

Vidar Busk & His True Believers – Wait on Me Woman

The Jelly Roll Men feat. Slim Zahl – Murder My Baby (Live at Blues in Hell)

Erik Slim Zahl & The South West Swingers – City Boy (Live at Blues in Hell)

Robin Rogers – Second Time Around

Chris Cain – Hush Money

Johnny Mastro & Mama’s Boys – Junker’s Blues

Tedeschi Trucks Band – Made Up Mind

Josh Teskey, Ash Grunwald – Thinking ‘Bout Myself

The War and Treaty – Five More Minutes

Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit – Heart On A String

Brad Stivers – 2,000 Miles