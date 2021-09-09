Blues & Bullshit 09. september 2021

Fuck-up var på Blues in Hell siste helg, kanskje har han med noen smakebiter fra festivalen?
Blues & Bullshit Z-list 09.09.21
————————–
Bergen Blues Band – Truckdriver
Nidaros Blueskompani – Though Little Coocky (Live at Blues in Hell)
Richard Gjems og Dr. Bekken – Louisiana 1927 (Live at Blues in Hell)
The Jelly Roll Men feat. Slim Zahl – If It Ain’t Me (Live at Blues in Hell)
Knockout Greg & Skandinavian Blue Flames – Will It Be Me Or Him (Live at Blues in Hell)
Cream – Sunshine Of Your Love
Reidar Larsen & The Storytellers XL – Noahs Ark
Vidar Busk & His True Believers – Wait on Me Woman
The Jelly Roll Men feat. Slim Zahl – Murder My Baby (Live at Blues in Hell)
Erik Slim Zahl & The South West Swingers – City Boy (Live at Blues in Hell)
Robin Rogers – Second Time Around
Chris Cain – Hush Money
Johnny Mastro & Mama’s Boys – Junker’s Blues
Tedeschi Trucks Band – Made Up Mind
Josh Teskey, Ash Grunwald – Thinking ‘Bout Myself
The War and Treaty – Five More Minutes
Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit – Heart On A String
Brad Stivers – 2,000 Miles