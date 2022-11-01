Blues & Bullshit 1.11.22
———————————————–
1. John Németh – Sexy Ways
2. Bluebirds – Searching High and Low
3. Sven Zetterberg – Dead Ringer Blues
4. The Four Roosters – Snake in My Bedroom
5. Lisa Lystam – In My Time Of Dying – Live
6. Taj Mahal – Cornbread, Peas, Black Molasses
7. Morphine – Buena
8. Cristina Vane – How You Doin’
9. Joanne Shaw Taylor – Nobody’s Fool
10. Mike Farris – Respect Yourself
11. Johnny Mastro & Mama’s Boys – Wineheaded
12. Walter Trout – Tomorrow Seems So Far Away
https://soundcloud.com/radio3bodo/blues-bullshit-11122?si=3357cedced6d4c8eb1e48937553dd8e5&utm_source=clipboard&utm_medium=text&utm_campaign=social_sharing