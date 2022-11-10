Blues & Bullshit 10.11.22

1. Nine Below Zero – Austerity Blues

2. Jhonny Hoy – You Better Listen

3. Canned Heat – 2000 Blues

4. Chris Cain – Tired of the Way You Do

5. Gary Primich – Turn Your Temper Down

6. Joakim Tinderholt – Love is a 4 Letter Word

7. Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit – Heart On A String

8. Robert Finley – Honey, Let Me Stay The Night

9. Good Time Charlie – She’s Drivin’ Me Real Crazy

10. BB King M Zucchero – let the good times roll

11. Koko Taylor & Bob Corritore – What Kind Of Man Is This?

12. Teddy Morgan – Make Up Your Mind

https://soundcloud.com/radio3bodo/blues-og-bullshit-101122?si=07db5635b98c489d8bf04e9082cd000b&utm_source=clipboard&utm_medium=text&utm_campaign=social_sharing