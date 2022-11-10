NETTRADIOPODKASTER 12. november 2022
   
Blues & Bullshit 10.11.22

mmRadio 3 Bodø10.11.2022
Blues & Bullshit 10.11.22
1. Nine Below Zero – Austerity Blues
2. Jhonny Hoy – You Better Listen
3. Canned Heat – 2000 Blues
4. Chris Cain – Tired of the Way You Do
5. Gary Primich – Turn Your Temper Down
6. Joakim Tinderholt – Love is a 4 Letter Word
7. Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit – Heart On A String
8. Robert Finley – Honey, Let Me Stay The Night
9. Good Time Charlie – She’s Drivin’ Me Real Crazy
10. BB King M Zucchero – let the good times roll
11. Koko Taylor & Bob Corritore – What Kind Of Man Is This?
12. Teddy Morgan – Make Up Your Mind

https://soundcloud.com/radio3bodo/blues-og-bullshit-101122?si=07db5635b98c489d8bf04e9082cd000b&utm_source=clipboard&utm_medium=text&utm_campaign=social_sharing

