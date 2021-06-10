NETTRADIOPODKASTER 11. juni 2021
   
Blues & Bullshit – 10.juni

Blues & Bullshit – 10.juli

Eddie 9V – Dog Me Around

Hungry John – I Feel Lucky

Amythyst Kiah – Fancy Drones (Fracture Me)

Steve Earl – Harlem River Blues

Robert Finley – My Story

Joannah Connor – Come Back Home

Mike Andersen – Raise Your Hand

Jumpin’ Jerry – Turn On The Light

Billy F Gibbons – Shuffle, Step & Slide

Eric Johansen – Yellow Moon

Eric Clapton, B.B. King – Riding with the King

Eric Bibb, Shaneeka Simon – Born Of A Woman

Ian Siegal – Catch 22

Tinsley Ellis – All I Think About

The Last Internationale – I’m Going to Live the Life I Sing About in My Song

Kai Fjellberg – Lovesick

Johnny Lang – Make It Move

The War and Treaty – Jubilee

Brad Stivers – 2000 Miles

John Teskey, Ash Grunwald – Thinking ‘Bout Myself

 

