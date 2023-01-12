Blues & Bullshit 12.01.23

Blues & Bullshit 12.01.2023

1. Larry McCray – Don`t Put Your Dreams To Bed

2. Walter Trout – Playin´ Hideaway

3. T.R. & Taylor & BMI – Send You Back To Georgia

4. Johnny Mastro & Mama`s Boys – Tonight We Ride

5. Sean Costello – No Half Steppin´

6. Bywater Call – Ties That Bind

7. Lew Jetton & 61 South – Waffle House Woman

8. Watermelon Slim And The Wokers – I`ve Got News

9. Hungrry John – I Feel Lucky

10. The Mighty Mojo Prophets – Col

https://spotifyanchor-web.app.link/e/M2rZuiklxwb

https://soundcloud.com/radio3bodo/bluesbullshit?si=0d1cebbb502c4ed482b4bf7bcd75a3c4&utm_source=clipboard&utm_medium=text&utm_campaign=social_sharing