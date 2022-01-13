Blues & Bullshit 13. januar 2022

Blues & Bullshit 13. januar 2021
————————–
Scott Ellison – Half A Bottle Down
Spoonful Of Blues – Rollercoaster Ride to Hell
Chickenbone Slim – Wild Eyed Woman
Carolyn Wonderland – Texas Girl And Her Boots
Brandon Santini – Don’t Shake the Devil’s Hand
Jimmy Johnson – Lead Me On
Trampled Under Foot – Too Big to Carry
Lindsay Beaver & Brad Sivers – You’ve Got No Right ft. Zach Zunis
Muscle Shoals – Gotta Serve Somebody
Lynwood Slim – Old Honkie Tonk Piano Roll Blues
Johnny Tucker – All Night Long, All Night Wrong
Harpdog Brown – Thinkin’ and Drinkin’
Blues Traveller – Sittin’ On Top Of The World
B.B & The Blues Shacks – Earthquake Woman
The Atomic 44’s – Candy Man