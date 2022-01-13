Blues & Bullshit 13. januar 2022

Blues & Bullshit 13. januar 2021

Scott Ellison – Half A Bottle Down

Spoonful Of Blues – Rollercoaster Ride to Hell

Chickenbone Slim – Wild Eyed Woman

Carolyn Wonderland – Texas Girl And Her Boots

Brandon Santini – Don’t Shake the Devil’s Hand

Jimmy Johnson – Lead Me On

Trampled Under Foot – Too Big to Carry

Lindsay Beaver & Brad Sivers – You’ve Got No Right ft. Zach Zunis

Muscle Shoals – Gotta Serve Somebody

Lynwood Slim – Old Honkie Tonk Piano Roll Blues

Johnny Tucker – All Night Long, All Night Wrong

Harpdog Brown – Thinkin’ and Drinkin’

Blues Traveller – Sittin’ On Top Of The World

B.B & The Blues Shacks – Earthquake Woman

The Atomic 44’s – Candy Man