NETTRADIOPODKASTER 17. januar 2022
   
Annonse  

Blues & Bullshit 13. januar 2022

mmRadio 3 Bodø13.01.2022
IMG_5342.jpeg(2)

Trykk her for å høre podcasten

Blues & Bullshit 13. januar 2021

————————–

Scott Ellison – Half A Bottle Down

Spoonful Of Blues – Rollercoaster Ride to Hell

Chickenbone Slim – Wild Eyed Woman

Carolyn Wonderland – Texas Girl And Her Boots

Brandon Santini – Don’t Shake the Devil’s Hand

Jimmy Johnson – Lead Me On

Trampled Under Foot – Too Big to Carry

Lindsay Beaver & Brad Sivers – You’ve Got No Right ft. Zach Zunis

Muscle Shoals – Gotta Serve Somebody

Lynwood Slim – Old Honkie Tonk Piano Roll Blues

Johnny Tucker – All Night Long, All Night Wrong

Harpdog Brown – Thinkin’ and Drinkin’

Blues Traveller – Sittin’ On Top Of The World

B.B & The Blues Shacks – Earthquake Woman

The Atomic 44’s – Candy Man

 

Post Views: 112
mm

Radio 3 Bodø

SE ALLE INNLEGG

forrigeSkal du kjøpe eller selge bolig? Da bør du høre dette

nesteSlik spiller Glimt i 2022

ANSVARLIG REDAKTØR:

Benjamin Solås

REKLAME:

755 25 000  / reklame@radio3.no

MUSIKK:

studio@radio3.no

KONTAKT OSS:

Radio 3 Bodø AS
Dronningens gate 7c
8002 Bodø

Telefon: 755 25 000
Epost: studio@radio3.no

Copyright Radio 3 Bodø AS 1997 – 2022

Utviklet av Fairmedia