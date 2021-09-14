Blues & Bullshit 14. september 2021

Ukens gjest er Emanuél René Sjo Paulsen, eller Smanuel P som er artistnavnet hans, som går 1. klasse på musikklinja, Bodø Videregående Skole. Han ville gjeste programmet og han hører på og spiller blues, og da sier vi jo selfølgelig ja til det.
Blues & Bullshit Z-List 14.09.21
————————————
Christone «Kingfish» Ingram – She Calls Me Kingfish
Tommy Castro – Somewhere
Blind Boys of Alabama – I Can See
Lucky Peterson – 50 Years
Guitar Shorty – Get Busy
Walter Trout, John Németh – Too Much To Carry
Clarence «Gatemouth» Brown – Same Old Blues
Robert Johnson – Ramblin’ On My Mind
John Mayall & The Bluesbrakers, Eric Clapton – Ramblin’ On My Mind – Mono
The Kokomo Kings – A Drive-By Love Affair
Tomi Leino Trio – Up The Line
The Alabama Lovesnakes – Cold Hearted Woman
Monster Mike Welch, Mike Ledbetter, Laura Chavez – Kay Marie
Igor Prado Band, Rod Piazza, Honey Piazza – Talk to Me Baby
Stevie Ray Vaughan – Life by the Drop
James Harman – What’cha Gonna Do ‘Bout Me #2
Matt Andersen – Quarter on the Ground (A Song for Uncle Joe)
Lukas Nelson and Promise of the Real – Find Yourself
Hound Dog Taylor – Wlaking The Ceiling
Otis Redding – You Left The Water Running
Brad Stivers – 2,000 Miles