Blues & Bullshit 14. september 2021

Ukens gjest er Emanuél René Sjo Paulsen, eller Smanuel P som er artistnavnet hans, som går 1. klasse på musikklinja, Bodø Videregående Skole. Han ville gjeste programmet og han hører på og spiller blues, og da sier vi jo selfølgelig ja til det.

Blues & Bullshit Z-List 14.09.21

————————————

Christone «Kingfish» Ingram – She Calls Me Kingfish

Tommy Castro – Somewhere

Blind Boys of Alabama – I Can See

Lucky Peterson – 50 Years

Guitar Shorty – Get Busy

Walter Trout, John Németh – Too Much To Carry

Clarence «Gatemouth» Brown – Same Old Blues

Robert Johnson – Ramblin’ On My Mind

John Mayall & The Bluesbrakers, Eric Clapton – Ramblin’ On My Mind – Mono

The Kokomo Kings – A Drive-By Love Affair

Tomi Leino Trio – Up The Line

The Alabama Lovesnakes – Cold Hearted Woman

Monster Mike Welch, Mike Ledbetter, Laura Chavez – Kay Marie

Igor Prado Band, Rod Piazza, Honey Piazza – Talk to Me Baby

Stevie Ray Vaughan – Life by the Drop

James Harman – What’cha Gonna Do ‘Bout Me #2

Matt Andersen – Quarter on the Ground (A Song for Uncle Joe)

Lukas Nelson and Promise of the Real – Find Yourself

Hound Dog Taylor – Wlaking The Ceiling

Otis Redding – You Left The Water Running

Brad Stivers – 2,000 Miles