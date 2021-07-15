Blues & Bullshit – 15.juli
Johnny Mastro & Mama’s Boys – Sleeping In The Ground
Mike Zito – When It Rains
Jerry Lee Lewis, BB King – Before The Night Is Over
Monster Mike Welch – Sticky Whisket
SaRon Crenshaw – Built for Comfort
Big Harp George – Living In The City
The Deep Blues Boys – The Deep Blues (not available anywhere)
Jessie Mae Hemphill – Go Back To Your Used To Be
Franck L. Goldwasser – Low Down Dog Blues
Lil’ Ed & The Blues Imperials – What You See Is What You Get
Igor Prada Band and Delta Groove Allstars – Talk To Me Baby
New Moon Jelly Roll Freedom Rockers – Millionaire Blues (If Blues Was Money)
Jimmy Thackery & The Drivers – Cool Guitars
Guitar Shorty – Too Late
Leo ‘Bud’ Welch – Don’t Let The Devil Ride