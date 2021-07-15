Blues & Bullshit – 15.juli

Johnny Mastro & Mama’s Boys – Sleeping In The Ground

Mike Zito – When It Rains

Jerry Lee Lewis, BB King – Before The Night Is Over

Monster Mike Welch – Sticky Whisket

SaRon Crenshaw – Built for Comfort

Big Harp George – Living In The City

The Deep Blues Boys – The Deep Blues (not available anywhere)

Jessie Mae Hemphill – Go Back To Your Used To Be

Franck L. Goldwasser – Low Down Dog Blues

Lil’ Ed & The Blues Imperials – What You See Is What You Get

Igor Prada Band and Delta Groove Allstars – Talk To Me Baby

New Moon Jelly Roll Freedom Rockers – Millionaire Blues (If Blues Was Money)

Jimmy Thackery & The Drivers – Cool Guitars

Guitar Shorty – Too Late

Leo ‘Bud’ Welch – Don’t Let The Devil Ride