Blues & Bullshit 16.03.23

mmRadio 3 Bodø16.03.2023
Blues & Bullshit 16.03.23
1. Greg Izor – Hooper Street
2. Ry Cooder – Straight Street
3. Håkon Høye – Stay Awhile
4. James Cotton – He Was There
5. Mike Zito & Albert Castiglia – In My Soul
6. John Németh – The Last Time
7. John Németh – Fountain of a Man
8. Cadillac Kings – Too Much Stuff
9. Greg Izor – Can’t Get Right
10. Bob Dylan – Dirt Road Blues

https://soundcloud.com/radio3bodo/blues-bullshit-160323?si=e6828ba2c37e48a4a641655fa04ea3ed&utm_source=clipboard&utm_medium=text&utm_campaign=social_sharing

https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/bluesbullshit/episodes/Blues–Bullshit-16-03-2023-e20if8c

Radio 3 Bodø

