Blues & Bullshit 16.03.23

———————————

1. Greg Izor – Hooper Street

2. Ry Cooder – Straight Street

3. Håkon Høye – Stay Awhile

4. James Cotton – He Was There

5. Mike Zito & Albert Castiglia – In My Soul

6. John Németh – The Last Time

7. John Németh – Fountain of a Man

8. Cadillac Kings – Too Much Stuff

9. Greg Izor – Can’t Get Right

10. Bob Dylan – Dirt Road Blues

https://soundcloud.com/radio3bodo/blues-bullshit-160323?si=e6828ba2c37e48a4a641655fa04ea3ed&utm_source=clipboard&utm_medium=text&utm_campaign=social_sharing

https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/bluesbullshit/episodes/Blues–Bullshit-16-03-2023-e20if8c