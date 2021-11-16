Blues & Bullshit 16.11.21

Trykk <<her>> for å høre podcasten
Blues & Bullshit Z-List 16.11.21
Bobby Rush – Nighttime Gardener
Bob Corritore & Friends – Mama Talk To Your Daughter
Lil’ Ed & The Blues Imperials – Check My Baby’s Oil
Kai Strauss – Hard Life
Kat Riggins – Can You See Me Now
Gaye Adegbalola – My Rainey’s Black Bottom
Tomi Leino Trio – Up The Line
Monster Mike Welch – Time To Move
Rockin’ Johnny Burgin – Neoprene Fedora
Rockin’ Johnny Quique & Gómez – You Can’t Steal My Sugar
Trickbag – Rimshot
Nora Jean Wallace – Martell
The Kokomo Kings – Too Late To Grow Up
The Jelly Roll men – I’m Gonna Cut Your Head
Rick Estrin & The Nightcats – Looking For A Woman
Brad Stivers – 2,000 Miles