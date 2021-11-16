Blues & Bullshit 16.11.21

Trykk <<her>> for å høre podcasten

Blues & Bullshit Z-List 16.11.21

————————

Bobby Rush – Nighttime Gardener

Bob Corritore & Friends – Mama Talk To Your Daughter

Lil’ Ed & The Blues Imperials – Check My Baby’s Oil

Kai Strauss – Hard Life

Kat Riggins – Can You See Me Now

Gaye Adegbalola – My Rainey’s Black Bottom

Tomi Leino Trio – Up The Line

Monster Mike Welch – Time To Move

Rockin’ Johnny Burgin – Neoprene Fedora

Rockin’ Johnny Quique & Gómez – You Can’t Steal My Sugar

Trickbag – Rimshot

Nora Jean Wallace – Martell

The Kokomo Kings – Too Late To Grow Up

The Jelly Roll men – I’m Gonna Cut Your Head

Rick Estrin & The Nightcats – Looking For A Woman

Brad Stivers – 2,000 Miles