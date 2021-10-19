Blues & Bullshit 19. oktober 2021

Trykk <<her>> for å høre ukens podcast.

Blues & Bullshit 19.10.21 Z-List

Downchild – I Need A Hat

Johnny Tucker – Snowplow

Buffalo Nichols – How To Love

Johnny Tucker – Have A Good Time Tonight

Miss Lady Blues – Back It Up With That Lip

Blues Traveler – Ball and Chain

The Ronnie Wood Band – Shame Shame Shame

Cedric Burnside – Get Down

Gabe Stillman, Sue Foley, Anson Funderburgh – No Matter What You Wear

The Lowdown Saints – Hit Me Hard

B.B & The Blues Shacks – Moon Calling

Dave Alvin – Beautiful City ‘Cross The River

John Lee Hooker – One Bourbon, One Scotch, One Beer

Tony Holiday – She’s Tuff

Josh Teskey, Ash Grunwald – Thinking ‘Bout Myself

Brad Stivers & Lindsay Beavers – You’ve Got No Right

Bob Corritore & Friends – Drop Anchor