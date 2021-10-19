Blues & Bullshit 19. oktober 2021

Trykk <<her>> for å høre ukens podcast.
Blues & Bullshit 19.10.21 Z-List
———————————-
Downchild – I Need A Hat
Johnny Tucker – Snowplow
Buffalo Nichols – How To Love
Johnny Tucker – Have A Good Time Tonight
Miss Lady Blues – Back It Up With That Lip
Blues Traveler – Ball and Chain
The Ronnie Wood Band – Shame Shame Shame
Cedric Burnside – Get Down
Gabe Stillman, Sue Foley, Anson Funderburgh – No Matter What You Wear
The Lowdown Saints – Hit Me Hard
B.B & The Blues Shacks – Moon Calling
Dave Alvin – Beautiful City ‘Cross The River
John Lee Hooker – One Bourbon, One Scotch, One Beer
Tony Holiday – She’s Tuff
Josh Teskey, Ash Grunwald – Thinking ‘Bout Myself
Brad Stivers & Lindsay Beavers – You’ve Got No Right
Bob Corritore & Friends – Drop Anchor