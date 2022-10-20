Blues & Bullshit 20.10.22
————————————-
1. John Németh – Rock Bottom
2. Albert Cummings – Need Somebody
3. Mike Farris – Tennessee Girl
4. Katie Henry – Bury You
5. Freddie King – Lowdown In Lodi
6. Blue Moon Marquee – Thunderbird
7. Howlin’ Wolf – She’s Lookin’ Good
8. Taj Mahal, Ry Cooder – My Baby Done Changed The Lock On The Door
9. Sue Foley – Hurricane Girl
10. Delbert McClinton- Stagger Lee
11. North Mississippi Allstars – Bumpin’
https://soundcloud.com/radio3bodo/blues-bullshit-201022?si=14067849eb0444c7ac5d9b3fd9758f87&utm_source=clipboard&utm_medium=text&utm_campaign=social_sharing