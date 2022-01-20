Blues & Bullshit 20. januar 2022
———————-
Howlin’ Wolf – If I Were A Bird
Christone «Kingfish» Ingram – Too Young To Remember
Big Boy Bloater – Every Path Has Its Puddle
Henry Gray & Bob Corritore – Cold Chills
Lonnie Brooks – Temporay Insanity
Terry Hanck – Night Train
Little Milton – If You Love Me Baby
Janis Joplin – Piece Of My Heart
Marcus King – The Well
The Blues Express – Gambling For My Bread
Paul Oscher – Hide out Baby
Trickbag – It’s You Baby
Colin James – Can’t You See What You’re Doing To Me
Mud Morganfield & Kim Wilson – Blow Wind Blow
Valerie June – Shakedown
Stevie Ray Vaughan – Pride and Joy
Tommy Castro – Somewhere