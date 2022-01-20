Hør podcasten her!

Blues & Bullshit 20. januar 2022

Howlin’ Wolf – If I Were A Bird

Christone «Kingfish» Ingram – Too Young To Remember

Big Boy Bloater – Every Path Has Its Puddle

Henry Gray & Bob Corritore – Cold Chills

Lonnie Brooks – Temporay Insanity

Terry Hanck – Night Train

Little Milton – If You Love Me Baby

Janis Joplin – Piece Of My Heart

Marcus King – The Well

The Blues Express – Gambling For My Bread

Paul Oscher – Hide out Baby

Trickbag – It’s You Baby

Colin James – Can’t You See What You’re Doing To Me

Mud Morganfield & Kim Wilson – Blow Wind Blow

Valerie June – Shakedown

Stevie Ray Vaughan – Pride and Joy

Tommy Castro – Somewhere