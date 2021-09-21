Blues & Bullshit 21. september 2021

Blues & Bullshit 21.09.21

——————————-

Tinsley Ellis – Dixie Lullaby

Tomi Leino Trio – Up The Line

Hungry Diz – Hot Dog In A Cold Dogs Face

Knock-out Greg And The Jukes – Backstabbing

Kristin Berglund – Rib Bone Of My Own

Johnny Tucker – All Night Long, All Night Wrong

Jackie Venson – Rollin’ On

Bert Deivert – I Ain’t Leavin’

Robert Jon & the Wreck – Shne a Light on Me Brother

Tas Cru – Broke Down Busted Up

Cristone «Kingfish» Ingram – She Calls Me Kingsfish

Bjørn Varpen – Booty Ville

Thorbjørn Risager – Last Train

Tommy Castro – Women, Drugs and Alcohol

Magic Sam Blues Band – I Feel So Good

The Atomic 44s – Barbvire & Fences

Walter Trout – Omaha

Brad Stivers – 2,000 Miles