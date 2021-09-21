Blues & Bullshit 21. september 2021

Blues & Bullshit 21.09.21
Tinsley Ellis – Dixie Lullaby
Tomi Leino Trio – Up The Line
Hungry Diz – Hot Dog In A Cold Dogs Face
Knock-out Greg And The Jukes – Backstabbing
Kristin Berglund – Rib Bone Of My Own
Johnny Tucker – All Night Long, All Night Wrong
Jackie Venson – Rollin’ On
Bert Deivert – I Ain’t Leavin’
Robert Jon & the Wreck – Shne a Light on Me Brother
Tas Cru – Broke Down Busted Up
Cristone «Kingfish» Ingram – She Calls Me Kingsfish
Bjørn Varpen – Booty Ville
Thorbjørn Risager – Last Train
Tommy Castro – Women, Drugs and Alcohol
Magic Sam Blues Band – I Feel So Good
The Atomic 44s – Barbvire & Fences
Walter Trout – Omaha
Brad Stivers – 2,000 Miles