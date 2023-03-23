Blues & Bullshit 23.03.23
————————————-
1. Scott Ellison – You Can’t Blame A Guy For Tryin
2. Jimmie Vaughan – The Pleasure’s All Mine
3. Kilborn Alley – Illinois
4. Tommy Castro – Blues All Around Me
5. Freddie Nystrøm Band – Peppar, peppar, ta i tre
6. Tab Benoit – Night Train
7. Larry McCray – Arkansas
8. Dawn Tyler Watson – It Ain’t Elvis
9. Mr. Sipp – Knock A Hole In It
10. Colin James – Big Road Blues
https://soundcloud.com/radio3bodo/blues-bullshit-230323?si=9d00fcad858d4df381f75eeb9001e887&utm_source=clipboard&utm_medium=text&utm_campaign=social_sharing