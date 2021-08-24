NETTRADIOPODKASTER 25. august 2021
   
Annonse  

Blues & Bullshit 24.08.21

mmRadio 3 Bodø24.08.2021
Blues & Bullshit bilde

 

Z-List Blues & Bullshit 24. august 2021

———————

That’s How Strong My Love Is – The Rolling Stones

Start Me Up – The Rolling Stones

Love Is A Gamble – Little Milton

Better But Not Good – Phantom Blues Band

The National Reserve – Let’s Work Together

Something In The Dirt – Christone «Kingfish» Ingram

Keep On Lovin’ Me Baby – The Paladins

Black Myself – Amythyst Kiah

Stompin’ On Our Feet With Joy – Vidar Busk

Have A Good Time – The Jelly Roll Men

Rooster Soup – Jolly Jumper & Big Moe

In This Mess – Snooky Pryor

Walk Away With Me – Johnnie Taylor

Post Views: 70
mm

Radio 3 Bodø

SE ALLE INNLEGG

forrigeForhåndstemming i Bodø

ANSVARLIG REDAKTØR:

Benjamin Solås

REKLAME:

755 25 000  / reklame@radio3.no

KONTAKT OSS:

Radio 3 Bodø AS
Dronningens gate 7c
8002 Bodø

Telefon: 755 25 000
Epost: studio@radio3.no

Copyright Radio 3 Bodø AS 1997 – 2021

Utviklet av Fairmedia