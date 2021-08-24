Blues & Bullshit 24.08.21

Z-List Blues & Bullshit 24. august 2021
That’s How Strong My Love Is – The Rolling Stones
Start Me Up – The Rolling Stones
Love Is A Gamble – Little Milton
Better But Not Good – Phantom Blues Band
The National Reserve – Let’s Work Together
Something In The Dirt – Christone «Kingfish» Ingram
Keep On Lovin’ Me Baby – The Paladins
Black Myself – Amythyst Kiah
Stompin’ On Our Feet With Joy – Vidar Busk
Have A Good Time – The Jelly Roll Men
Rooster Soup – Jolly Jumper & Big Moe
In This Mess – Snooky Pryor
Walk Away With Me – Johnnie Taylor