Blues & Bullshit 26.10.21

Blues & Bullshit Z-List 26.10.21
The Kokomo Kings – Drinking Fire And Eating The Ash
Kai Fjellberg – Parasites
Kai Fjellberg – Your Life
Frank Zappa – The Torture Never Stops
Ricci/Krown – Just A Playboy
Lindsay Beaver & Brad Stivers – I Know What To Do
Blues Traveler – Roadhouse Blues
Johnny Rawls – Bottom To The Top
The Black Keys – Poor Boy A Long Way From Home
Sigrid Brennhaug – Ny Dag
B.B. and the Blues Shacks – Earthquake Woman
Bob Corritore And Friends – Mama Talk To Your Daughter
Schmekia Copeland – Under My Thumb
Dave Alvin – Albuqerque
Johnny Iguana – Burning Fire
Nathan James – Send You Back Home
The Cadillac Kings – She’s My Sugar Rush
Bobby Rush – Recipe For Love
Big Creek Slim – Black And White Blues