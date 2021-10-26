Blues & Bullshit 26.10.21

Trykk <her> for å spille av podcasten.

Blues & Bullshit Z-List 26.10.21

The Kokomo Kings – Drinking Fire And Eating The Ash

Kai Fjellberg – Parasites

Kai Fjellberg – Your Life

Frank Zappa – The Torture Never Stops

Ricci/Krown – Just A Playboy

Lindsay Beaver & Brad Stivers – I Know What To Do

Blues Traveler – Roadhouse Blues

Johnny Rawls – Bottom To The Top

The Black Keys – Poor Boy A Long Way From Home

Sigrid Brennhaug – Ny Dag

B.B. and the Blues Shacks – Earthquake Woman

Bob Corritore And Friends – Mama Talk To Your Daughter

Schmekia Copeland – Under My Thumb

Dave Alvin – Albuqerque

Johnny Iguana – Burning Fire

Nathan James – Send You Back Home

The Cadillac Kings – She’s My Sugar Rush

Bobby Rush – Recipe For Love

Big Creek Slim – Black And White Blues