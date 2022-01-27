Blues & Bullshit 27. januar 2022

Hør Podcasten Her

Blues & Bullshit Z-List 27. januar 2022

———————-

Omaha – Walter Trout

Tell Mama – Etta James

Charles Wheal, Gary Smith, James Harman, Jr. Watson, June Care, Kim Wilson, Mark Hummel, R.J. Mischo, Steve Wolf – Back Door Rhumba

Damn Fool Way – Giles Robson

We The People – Guitar Shorty

Trickbag – It’s You That Wears The Ring

Down To The River – Trampled Under Foot

Talk To Myself – Alexis P. Suter Band

Chickenbone Slim – City Girl

Smokin’ Joe Kubek & Bnois King – Road Dogs Life

Shemekia Copeland – Apple Pie And A .45

Why Are People Like That – Junior Wells

The Soul Of A Man – Tom Waits

Just A Playboy – Ricci Krown

Blues Deluxe – Joe Bonamassa (5:40)

Welcome To The Jungle – Etta James

The Hottest Spot In Hell – JJ Grey & Mofro

Heart Of Gold – Neil Young