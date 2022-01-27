Blues & Bullshit 27. januar 2022

Blues & Bullshit Z-List 27. januar 2022
Omaha – Walter Trout
Tell Mama – Etta James
Charles Wheal, Gary Smith, James Harman, Jr. Watson, June Care, Kim Wilson, Mark Hummel, R.J. Mischo, Steve Wolf – Back Door Rhumba
Damn Fool Way – Giles Robson
We The People – Guitar Shorty
Trickbag – It’s You That Wears The Ring
Down To The River – Trampled Under Foot
Talk To Myself – Alexis P. Suter Band
Chickenbone Slim – City Girl
Smokin’ Joe Kubek & Bnois King – Road Dogs Life
Shemekia Copeland – Apple Pie And A .45
Why Are People Like That – Junior Wells
The Soul Of A Man – Tom Waits
Just A Playboy – Ricci Krown
Blues Deluxe – Joe Bonamassa (5:40)
Welcome To The Jungle – Etta James
The Hottest Spot In Hell – JJ Grey & Mofro
Heart Of Gold – Neil Young