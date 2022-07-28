Blåresept Blues & Bullshit 28.07.22

————————————————————————————–

1. Larry McCray – Without Love It Doesn’t Matter

2. Geroge Thorogood – If You Don’t Start Drinkin’ (I’m Gonna Leave)

3. Harlem Lake – The River

4. Jimmie Vaughan – The Pleasure’s All Mine

5. Shemekia Copeland – Would You Take My Blood?

6. Shemekia Copeland – Apple Pie And A .45

7. Kingfish – 662

8. Big Creek Slim – Don’t You Whip Me With That Thing

9. Big Creek Slim – Stone In My Heart

10. Toronzo Cannon – The Preacher, The Politician Or The Pimp

11. Mike Zito – Mississippi Nights

12. Kat Riggins – In My Blood

13. Buffalo Nichols – Living Hell

14. Buffalo Nichols – How To Love

15. Jimmie Vaughan – Hey! Baby