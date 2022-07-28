Blåresept Blues & Bullshit 28.07.22
1. Larry McCray – Without Love It Doesn’t Matter
2. Geroge Thorogood – If You Don’t Start Drinkin’ (I’m Gonna Leave)
3. Harlem Lake – The River
4. Jimmie Vaughan – The Pleasure’s All Mine
5. Shemekia Copeland – Would You Take My Blood?
6. Shemekia Copeland – Apple Pie And A .45
7. Kingfish – 662
8. Big Creek Slim – Don’t You Whip Me With That Thing
9. Big Creek Slim – Stone In My Heart
10. Toronzo Cannon – The Preacher, The Politician Or The Pimp
11. Mike Zito – Mississippi Nights
12. Kat Riggins – In My Blood
13. Buffalo Nichols – Living Hell
14. Buffalo Nichols – How To Love
15. Jimmie Vaughan – Hey! Baby
