Blues & Bullshit 28. september 2021

Blues & Bullshit Z-List 28.09.21

Too Slim And The Taildraggers – Platinum Junkie

Walter Trout – Heaven In Your Eyes

The Paladins – Let’s Buzz

The Kokomo Kings – The Wonder Man

The Lowdown Saints – Don’t Want No Woman

Lindsay Beaver & Brad Stivers – One Condition

Lindsay Beaver & Brad Stivers – Be Alright

Muddy Waters – Tiger In Your Tank(Live)

Eric Bibb – Dear America

Thorbjørn Risager – China Gate

James Cotton – Little Car Blues

The Atomic 44’s – Candy Man

Nathan James – My Last Nerve

Big Creek Slim – Twenty-Twenty Blues

King Solomon Hicks – Headed Back To Memphis

John Németh – Fountain Of A Man

Johnny Rawls – Where Have The Soulmen Gone

Ghalia Volt – Reap What You Sow

Alabama Mike – V-8 Ford Blues

Chickenbone Slim – Vodka and Vicodin