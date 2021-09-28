Blues & Bullshit 28. september 2021

Blues & Bullshit Z-List 28.09.21
Too Slim And The Taildraggers – Platinum Junkie
Walter Trout – Heaven In Your Eyes
The Paladins – Let’s Buzz
The Kokomo Kings – The Wonder Man
The Lowdown Saints – Don’t Want No Woman
Lindsay Beaver & Brad Stivers – One Condition
Lindsay Beaver & Brad Stivers – Be Alright
Muddy Waters – Tiger In Your Tank(Live)
Eric Bibb – Dear America
Thorbjørn Risager – China Gate
James Cotton – Little Car Blues
The Atomic 44’s – Candy Man
Nathan James – My Last Nerve
Big Creek Slim – Twenty-Twenty Blues
King Solomon Hicks – Headed Back To Memphis
John Németh – Fountain Of A Man
Johnny Rawls – Where Have The Soulmen Gone
Ghalia Volt – Reap What You Sow
Alabama Mike – V-8 Ford Blues
Chickenbone Slim – Vodka and Vicodin