Blues & Bullshit 3. januar 2022 Z-List
Jimmy Johnson – Down In The Valley
Sam Lay – You’re So Fine
Victor Wainwright & The Wildroots – Big Dog’s Runnin’ This Town
Ricci Krown – Down At The Juke
John Mayall – I’m As Good As Gone
Watermelon Slim – Devil’s Cadillac
Rolf Wikström, Lisa Lystam – Bara Ta Det Lugnt
New Moon Jelly Roll Freedom Rockers – Millionaire Blues (If Blues Was Money)
Lindsay Beaver & Brad Stivers – See You Again ft. Garrett Mason
Big Al Blake & The Holywood Fats Band – Shelby Ford Blues
James Harman – Glide
Paris Slim – Stranded
Tas Cru – Stay Home Blues
The Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band
Chris Cain – Born To Play
Ghalia Volt – Just One More Time
Stevie Ray Vaughan – Scuttle Buttin’
Chickenbone Slim – Queen Of The Wires
B. B. King – Don’t You Want A Man Like Me