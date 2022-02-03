Hør podcasten her

Blues & Bullshit 3. januar 2022 Z-List

———————————

Jimmy Johnson – Down In The Valley

Sam Lay – You’re So Fine

Victor Wainwright & The Wildroots – Big Dog’s Runnin’ This Town

Ricci Krown – Down At The Juke

John Mayall – I’m As Good As Gone

Watermelon Slim – Devil’s Cadillac

Rolf Wikström, Lisa Lystam – Bara Ta Det Lugnt

New Moon Jelly Roll Freedom Rockers – Millionaire Blues (If Blues Was Money)

Lindsay Beaver & Brad Stivers – See You Again ft. Garrett Mason

Big Al Blake & The Holywood Fats Band – Shelby Ford Blues

James Harman – Glide

Paris Slim – Stranded

Tas Cru – Stay Home Blues

The Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band

Chris Cain – Born To Play

Ghalia Volt – Just One More Time

Stevie Ray Vaughan – Scuttle Buttin’

Chickenbone Slim – Queen Of The Wires

B. B. King – Don’t You Want A Man Like Me