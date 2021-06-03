Blues & Bullshit – 3.juni

The Hitman Blues Band – Walk With You

Kai Fjellberg – Lovesick

Levon Helm – When I Go Away

The Urband Blues Band – Undertaker

Robert Finley – Sharecropper’s Son

Franck L. Goldwasser – Gonna Move To Texas

Norsk Utflukt – Blues for etterkommere

James Harman – Hollywood Girls

The Marcus King Band – Boone

Shawn Pittman – Mance’s Rock/Leanin’ Load

Walter Trout, John Németh – Too Much To Carry

Bob Corritore & Friends – Am I Treated So Bad

The Rolling Stones – The Spider And The Fly – Live

Chris Bergson – Laid Up With My Bad Leg In Lenox

LeRoux – Lucy Anna

Big Creek Slim – Twenty-Twenty Blues

Paul Thorn – The Half Has Never Been Told

Eddie 9V – 3AM in Chicago

