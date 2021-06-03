Blues & Bullshit – 3.juni
The Hitman Blues Band – Walk With You
Kai Fjellberg – Lovesick
Levon Helm – When I Go Away
The Urband Blues Band – Undertaker
Robert Finley – Sharecropper’s Son
Franck L. Goldwasser – Gonna Move To Texas
Norsk Utflukt – Blues for etterkommere
James Harman – Hollywood Girls
The Marcus King Band – Boone
Shawn Pittman – Mance’s Rock/Leanin’ Load
Walter Trout, John Németh – Too Much To Carry
Bob Corritore & Friends – Am I Treated So Bad
The Rolling Stones – The Spider And The Fly – Live
Chris Bergson – Laid Up With My Bad Leg In Lenox
LeRoux – Lucy Anna
Big Creek Slim – Twenty-Twenty Blues
Paul Thorn – The Half Has Never Been Told
Eddie 9V – 3AM in Chicago
