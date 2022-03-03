Blues & Bullshit 3. mars 2022

Blues & Bullshit Z-List 3. mars 2022
Big Joe Louis & His Blues Kings – What’s The Matter With You
Giles Robson – Fearless Leaders
Popa Chubby – Why You Wanna Make War
Guitar Shorty – We The People
Tinslay Ellis – Juju
Walter Trout – Be Careful How You Vote
The Kokomo Kings – A Drive-By Love Affair
B.B & The Blues Shacks – Be Mine My Love
Cyril Neville – Money And Oil
Bryan Lee – 29 Ways
Bernard Allison – So Excited
Louisiana Red & Bob Corritore – Alabama Train
Rolf Wikström – Så Skönt, Så Skönt
John Mayall – A Quitter Never Wins
Gregg Allman – Willin’
Brad Stivers – 2,000 Miles