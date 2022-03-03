NETTRADIOPODKASTER 04. mars 2022
   
Blues & Bullshit 3. mars 2022

mmRadio 3 Bodø03.03.2022
Blues & Bullshit Z-List 3. mars 2022

Big Joe Louis & His Blues Kings – What’s The Matter With You

Giles Robson – Fearless Leaders

Popa Chubby – Why You Wanna Make War

Guitar Shorty – We The People

Tinslay Ellis – Juju

Walter Trout – Be Careful How You Vote

The Kokomo Kings – A Drive-By Love Affair

B.B & The Blues Shacks – Be Mine My Love

Cyril Neville – Money And Oil

Bryan Lee – 29 Ways

Bernard Allison – So Excited

Louisiana Red & Bob Corritore – Alabama Train

Rolf Wikström – Så Skönt, Så Skönt

John Mayall – A Quitter Never Wins

Gregg Allman – Willin’

Brad Stivers – 2,000 Miles

Radio 3 Bodø

