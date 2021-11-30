Blues & Bullshit 30. november 2021

Klikk <<her>> for å spille av podcasten

Blues & Bullshit Z-List 30. november 2021

——————-

Sean Crostello – Take Me Back

Jimmy Johnson – Rattlesnake

Mark Hummel – I’m Shaking

Robert Nighthawk – Prison Bound

Rockin’ Johnny Burgin – Guitar King

Eddie 9V – Little Black Flies

Dave Alvin – Highway 61 Revisited

Buffalo Nichols – Sick Bed Blues

Four Roosters – Doing The Dishes

Four Roosters – Snake In My Bedroom

Ben Harper And The Innocent Criminals – Call It What It Is

Ricci Krown – Badger The Witness

Bigbang – Glory Chord

Bob Corritore & Friends – Sleeping With The Blues

Ghalia Volt – Reap What You Sow

Shawn Pitman – Go Down Swingin’

Lindsay Beaver & Brad Stivers – See You Again ft. Garrett Mason

The Lowdown Saints – Long Long Gone

Alaifa Moon – Kicked His Ass Out