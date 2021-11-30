Blues & Bullshit 30. november 2021

Klikk <<her>> for å spille av podcasten
Blues & Bullshit Z-List 30. november 2021
Sean Crostello – Take Me Back
Jimmy Johnson – Rattlesnake
Mark Hummel – I’m Shaking
Robert Nighthawk – Prison Bound
Rockin’ Johnny Burgin – Guitar King
Eddie 9V – Little Black Flies
Dave Alvin – Highway 61 Revisited
Buffalo Nichols – Sick Bed Blues
Four Roosters – Doing The Dishes
Four Roosters – Snake In My Bedroom
Ben Harper And The Innocent Criminals – Call It What It Is
Ricci Krown – Badger The Witness
Bigbang – Glory Chord
Bob Corritore & Friends – Sleeping With The Blues
Ghalia Volt – Reap What You Sow
Shawn Pitman – Go Down Swingin’
Lindsay Beaver & Brad Stivers – See You Again ft. Garrett Mason
The Lowdown Saints – Long Long Gone
Alaifa Moon – Kicked His Ass Out