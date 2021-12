Blues & Bullshit 7. desember 2021

Trykk her for å spille av podcasten

Blues & Bullshit Z-List 07. desember 2021

Mike Bloomfield – Albert’s Shuffle

Frank Goldwasser – Gonna Move To Texas

Damon Fowler – Alafia Moon

Roomful Of Blues – In A Roomful Of Blues

Hound Dog Taylor – Give Me Back My Wig

Christone «Kingfish» Ingram – She Calls Me Kingfish

Kai Fjellberg – When The Train Pulls Out

Big Creek Slim – Hard Times

Tom Waids – Chocolate Jesus

Stevie Ray Vaughan – Love Struck Baby

Chris Cain – Born To Play

New Moon Jelly Roll Freedom Rockers – Millionaire Blues (If Blues Was Money)

Big Chief Monk Bodreaux – Indian Blues

Atomic 44’s – Saints & Sinners

Johnny Mastro & Mama’s Boys – Red Guitar

Curtis Salgado – Truth Be Told

Shemekia Copeland – Money Makes You Ugly

Nora Jean Wallace – Look Over Yonder

John Primer – Rainy Night In Georgia