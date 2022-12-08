Blues & Bullshit 8.12.22
——————————–
1. Big Harp George – Down To The Rite Aid
2. Sven Zetterberg – Blues In My Heart
3. Blues Brothers Band – You Left The Water Running
4. Bob Coritorre & Firends – You Shocked Me
5. Giles Robson – Don`t Give Up On The Blues
6. Richard Gjems – Moon Going Down
7. John Primer – Chicago
8. Mavis Staples & Levon Helm – When I Go Away
9. Charlie Musselwhite – Blues Up The River
https://soundcloud.com/radio3bodo/blues-bullshit-81222?si=4d0d92ac2ff549a9a2f952b8b1956625&utm_source=clipboard&utm_medium=text&utm_campaign=social_sharing