Blues & Bullshit 8.12.22

——————————–

1. Big Harp George – Down To The Rite Aid

2. Sven Zetterberg – Blues In My Heart

3. Blues Brothers Band – You Left The Water Running

4. Bob Coritorre & Firends – You Shocked Me

5. Giles Robson – Don`t Give Up On The Blues

6. Richard Gjems – Moon Going Down

7. John Primer – Chicago

8. Mavis Staples & Levon Helm – When I Go Away

9. Charlie Musselwhite – Blues Up The River

https://soundcloud.com/radio3bodo/blues-bullshit-81222?si=4d0d92ac2ff549a9a2f952b8b1956625&utm_source=clipboard&utm_medium=text&utm_campaign=social_sharing