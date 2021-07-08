NETTRADIOPODKASTER 09. juli 2021
   
Annonse  

Blues & Bullshit 8. juni 2021

mmRadio 3 Bodø08.07.2021
Blues & Bullshit bilde

 

Refugee Camp Moan – Daniel Eriksen

A Little Dab’ll Do Ya – Back Porch Republic

Til The Blues Have Gone – The Bills

Where Have The Soulmen Gone – Johnny Rawls

Build Myself An App – Big Harp George

Light It Up – Monkey Junk

Hound Dog Taylor & The Houserockers – Give Me Back My Wig

I’m a Woman – Koko Taylor

Lights Out – Johnny Winter

The Dream – Collins, Cray, Copeland

Pawnshop Bound – William Clarke

Keep On Lovin’ Me, Baby – The Paladins

Love Disease – Michael Burks

I’m a Blues Man – Kenny Neal

Jump Start – Little Charlie And The Nightcats

Dont’t Lose My Number – Smokin’ Joe Kubek & Bnois King

I Got a Rick Man’s Woman – Carey Bell

Josephine – Eric Lindell

 

Post Views: 50
mm

Radio 3 Bodø

SE ALLE INNLEGG

forrigeHMKGs avslutningskonsert i Stormen

ANSVARLIG REDAKTØR:

Benjamin Solås

Reklame: 755 25 000  / reklame@radio3.no

KONTAKT OSS:

Radio 3 Bodø AS
Dronningens gate 7c
8002 Bodø

Telefon: 755 25 000
Epost: studio@radio3.no

Copyright Radio 3 Bodø AS 1997 – 2021

Utviklet av Fairmedia