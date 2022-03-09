Blues & Bullshit 8. mars 2022

Blues & Bullshit 08. mars 2022
Miss Lady Blues – Back It Up With That Lip
Reba Russell Band – Asshole
Eliza Neals – Why You Ooglin Me
Lindsay Beaver – Too Cold To Cry
Tedeschi Trucks Band – Made Up Mind
Candy Kane – Till You Go Too Far
Marcia Ball – A Fool In Love
Sippie Wallace – Lazy Man Blues
Yola – Diamond Studded Shoes
Carolyn Wonderland – Fragile Peace And Certain War
Robin Rogers – Second Time Around
Lisa Mills – Greenwood, Mississippi
Sigrid Brennhaug – Ny Dag
Sue Foley – Dallas Man
Mavis Staples – Change
Teresa James – A Long Way From Texas
Stina Stenerud – I Just Dropped in to See What Condition My Condition Was In
Karen Lovely – Company Graveyard
Nikki Hill – Twistin’ the Night Away