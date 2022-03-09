NETTRADIOPODKASTER 09. mars 2022
   
Blues & Bullshit 8. mars 2022

mmRadio 3 Bodø09.03.2022
Blues & Bullshit 08. mars 2022

Miss Lady Blues – Back It Up With That Lip

Reba Russell Band – Asshole

Eliza Neals – Why You Ooglin Me

Lindsay Beaver – Too Cold To Cry

Tedeschi Trucks Band – Made Up Mind

Candy Kane – Till You Go Too Far

Marcia Ball – A Fool In Love

Sippie Wallace – Lazy Man Blues

Yola – Diamond Studded Shoes

Carolyn Wonderland – Fragile Peace And Certain War

Robin Rogers – Second Time Around

Lisa Mills – Greenwood, Mississippi

Sigrid Brennhaug – Ny Dag

Sue Foley – Dallas Man

Mavis Staples – Change

Teresa James – A Long Way From Texas

Stina Stenerud – I Just Dropped in to See What Condition My Condition Was In

Karen Lovely – Company Graveyard

Nikki Hill – Twistin’ the Night Away

 

 

Radio 3 Bodø

