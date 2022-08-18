Blues & Bullshit 18.08.22
1. Ian Siegal – I’m The Shit
2. Toronzo Cannon – The Chicago Way
3. Chickenbone Slim – Vampire Baby
4. Jhonny Rawls – The World’s In A Bad Situation
5. Charlie Musselwhite – Blues Gave Me A Ride
6. Anthony Geraci – The Blues Called My Name
7. Kim Wilson – Tell Me Why
8. Mississippi Heat – Batty Crazy
9. Luther Allison – Life Is A Bitch
10. Rita Engedalen – Sunshine Devil
11. Ry Cooder – Packing Up Getting Ready To Go
12. Todd Sharpville – Get Outta My Way
13. Todd Sharpville – Money For Nothing
14. Kenny Neal – Mount Up On The Wings Of The King
15. Janiva Magness – Dont You Forget About Me
16. Eddie 9V – She Got Some Money
Hør podcasten her! https://soundcloud.com/radio3bodo/blues-bullshit-180822?si=a5ea2fab53704402b061d7cd6edd97df&utm_source=clipboard&utm_medium=text&utm_campaign=social_sharing