Blues & Bullshit 18.08.22

1. Ian Siegal – I’m The Shit

2. Toronzo Cannon – The Chicago Way

3. Chickenbone Slim – Vampire Baby

4. Jhonny Rawls – The World’s In A Bad Situation

5. Charlie Musselwhite – Blues Gave Me A Ride

6. Anthony Geraci – The Blues Called My Name

7. Kim Wilson – Tell Me Why

8. Mississippi Heat – Batty Crazy

9. Luther Allison – Life Is A Bitch

10. Rita Engedalen – Sunshine Devil

11. Ry Cooder – Packing Up Getting Ready To Go

12. Todd Sharpville – Get Outta My Way

13. Todd Sharpville – Money For Nothing

14. Kenny Neal – Mount Up On The Wings Of The King

15. Janiva Magness – Dont You Forget About Me

16. Eddie 9V – She Got Some Money

Hør podcasten her! https://soundcloud.com/radio3bodo/blues-bullshit-180822?si=a5ea2fab53704402b061d7cd6edd97df&utm_source=clipboard&utm_medium=text&utm_campaign=social_sharing