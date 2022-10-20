Blues & Bullshit 20.10.22

————————————-

1. John Németh – Rock Bottom

2. Albert Cummings – Need Somebody

3. Mike Farris – Tennessee Girl

4. Katie Henry – Bury You

5. Freddie King – Lowdown In Lodi

6. Blue Moon Marquee – Thunderbird

7. Howlin’ Wolf – She’s Lookin’ Good

8. Taj Mahal, Ry Cooder – My Baby Done Changed The Lock On The Door

9. Sue Foley – Hurricane Girl

10. Delbert McClinton- Stagger Lee

11. North Mississippi Allstars – Bumpin’

https://soundcloud.com/radio3bodo/blues-bullshit-201022?si=14067849eb0444c7ac5d9b3fd9758f87&utm_source=clipboard&utm_medium=text&utm_campaign=social_sharing