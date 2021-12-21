NETTRADIOPODKASTER 23. desember 2021
   
Blues & Bullshit 21. desember 2021

mmRadio 3 Bodø21.12.2021
Julebluiuieus

Siste bluessending for i år hører du <<her>>, mye god juleblues!!

 

Blues & Bullshit Z-List 21.12.21

Canned Heat – The Christmas Song

Solomon Burke – Presents For Christmas

Jimmy Carpenter – Back Door Santa

Mike Farris – Havana Santa

Nathan & The Zydeco Cha-Chas – I Don’t Want You Just For Christmas

B.B. King – Merry Christmas Baby

Erin Harpe & The Delta Swingers – The Christmas Swing

Matt Andersen – The Spirit Of Christmas

Wentus Blues Band – Christmas Pokergame Blues

Jan Arild Sørnes & The Elektriske Bandet – Æ E En Soulman, Æ E Ikke Suparman

Eric Clapton – Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas

Rod Piazza and the Mighty Flyers – No More Pretty Presents

Mike Morgan & the Crawl – Christmas In Paradise

Keith Richards – Run Rudolph Run

Kid Andersen – Santa Claus

Bryan Lee – Santa Claus Is Messin’ With The Kid

Christone «Kingfish» Ingram – Ghost From Christmas Past

Solomon Burke – Silent Night

