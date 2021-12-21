Blues & Bullshit 21. desember 2021

Siste bluessending for i år hører du <<her>>, mye god juleblues!!
Blues & Bullshit Z-List 21.12.21
——————————
Canned Heat – The Christmas Song
Solomon Burke – Presents For Christmas
Jimmy Carpenter – Back Door Santa
Mike Farris – Havana Santa
Nathan & The Zydeco Cha-Chas – I Don’t Want You Just For Christmas
B.B. King – Merry Christmas Baby
Erin Harpe & The Delta Swingers – The Christmas Swing
Matt Andersen – The Spirit Of Christmas
Wentus Blues Band – Christmas Pokergame Blues
Jan Arild Sørnes & The Elektriske Bandet – Æ E En Soulman, Æ E Ikke Suparman
Eric Clapton – Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas
Rod Piazza and the Mighty Flyers – No More Pretty Presents
Mike Morgan & the Crawl – Christmas In Paradise
Keith Richards – Run Rudolph Run
Kid Andersen – Santa Claus
Bryan Lee – Santa Claus Is Messin’ With The Kid
Christone «Kingfish» Ingram – Ghost From Christmas Past
Solomon Burke – Silent Night