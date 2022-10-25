Blues & Bullshit 25.10.22

——————————–

1. Mike Farris – Snap Your Fingers

2. Mike Zito – Make Blues Not War

3. Elvin Bishop – Keep On Rollin’

4. Mavis Staples – This May Be The Last Time

5. Ronny Aagren – Nobody

6. Thorbjørn Risager & The Black Torando – Navigation Blues

7. Guitar Shorty – We The People

8. Todd Sharpville – God Loves A Looser

9. Richard Gjems – Found Love

https://soundcloud.com/radio3bodo/bb-251022?si=017c4d38515d4044ac61b61082d53689&utm_source=clipboard&utm_medium=text&utm_campaign=social_sharing