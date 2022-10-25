Blues & Bullshit 25.10.22
——————————–
1. Mike Farris – Snap Your Fingers
2. Mike Zito – Make Blues Not War
3. Elvin Bishop – Keep On Rollin’
4. Mavis Staples – This May Be The Last Time
5. Ronny Aagren – Nobody
6. Thorbjørn Risager & The Black Torando – Navigation Blues
7. Guitar Shorty – We The People
8. Todd Sharpville – God Loves A Looser
9. Richard Gjems – Found Love
https://soundcloud.com/radio3bodo/bb-251022?si=017c4d38515d4044ac61b61082d53689&utm_source=clipboard&utm_medium=text&utm_campaign=social_sharing