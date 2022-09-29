Blues & Bullshit 29.09.22
———————————————-
1. Patty Tuite – Nothin’ But Trouble
2. Mike Morgan – The Lights Went Out In Dallas
3. Jimmy Carpenter – I Got Loaded
4. Cristina Vane – Make Myself Me Again
5. Nikki Hill – Heavy Hearts Hard Fists
6. Avalanche – Austerity Blues
7. Hank Williams, Jr. Fireman RIng The Bell
8. Doug Deming & The Jewel Tones – Complicated Mess
9. Dennis Johnson – 32-20 Blues
10. Walter Trout – Follow You Back Home
11. THe Strongman Blues – I Like To Ride
12. Roy Book Binder – The Good Book
13. The Hogtown Allstars – Mr.Lucky
14. Bonita & The Blues Shacks – Momma’s Goin’ Dancin’
15.Mick Kolassa – I’m Just Getting Started
16. Chuck Higgins – Here I’m Is