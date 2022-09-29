Blues & Bullshit 29.09.22

———————————————-

1. Patty Tuite – Nothin’ But Trouble

2. Mike Morgan – The Lights Went Out In Dallas

3. Jimmy Carpenter – I Got Loaded

4. Cristina Vane – Make Myself Me Again

5. Nikki Hill – Heavy Hearts Hard Fists

6. Avalanche – Austerity Blues

7. Hank Williams, Jr. Fireman RIng The Bell

8. Doug Deming & The Jewel Tones – Complicated Mess

9. Dennis Johnson – 32-20 Blues

10. Walter Trout – Follow You Back Home

11. THe Strongman Blues – I Like To Ride

12. Roy Book Binder – The Good Book

13. The Hogtown Allstars – Mr.Lucky

14. Bonita & The Blues Shacks – Momma’s Goin’ Dancin’

15.Mick Kolassa – I’m Just Getting Started

16. Chuck Higgins – Here I’m Is

https://open.spotify.com/show/3IF0H6Vhn9JQvWNco2t7PA