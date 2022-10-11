Blues & Bullsht 11.10.22

NETTRADIOPODKASTER 11. oktober 2022
   
Blues & Bullshit 11.10.22
1. Buddy Guy – Blues Don’t Lie
2. Martin Lang & Rusty Zinn – W-A-S-T-E-D
3. Larry McCray – Without Love It Doesn’t Matter
4. Shemekia Copeland – The Dolls Are Sleeping
5. Sass Jordan – Even
6. Walter Trout – Leave it all behind
7. Tommy McLain – Before I Grow Too Old
8. Thorbjørn Risager – Insomniac Boogie
9. Eli «Paperboy» Reed – I’m Bringing Home Good News
10. John Primer – Don’t Wait Too Long

