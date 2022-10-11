Blues & Bullsht 11.10.22

Blues & Bullshit 11.10.22

—————————————–

1. Buddy Guy – Blues Don’t Lie

2. Martin Lang & Rusty Zinn – W-A-S-T-E-D

3. Larry McCray – Without Love It Doesn’t Matter

4. Shemekia Copeland – The Dolls Are Sleeping

5. Sass Jordan – Even

6. Walter Trout – Leave it all behind

7. Tommy McLain – Before I Grow Too Old

8. Thorbjørn Risager – Insomniac Boogie

9. Eli «Paperboy» Reed – I’m Bringing Home Good News

10. John Primer – Don’t Wait Too Long

https://soundcloud.com/radio3bodo/blues-bullshit-111022?si=849a9718903c43d78837e6a52a1a32d3&utm_source=clipboard&utm_medium=text&utm_campaign=social_sharing