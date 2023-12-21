Blues & Bullshit 21.12.2023 – 90 minutter

———————————————-

1. Feed The Flame – B. B. And The Blues Shacks

2. A Bluesman`s Christmas – Coco Montoya

3. Christmas Blues – Bryan Lee

4. Christmas Here-The Paradosio Session – Johnny Augland

5. Christmas Coming – The Dig 3

6. Please Come Home For Christmas – Lou Ann Barton

7. Momma`s Worry – Ole Lonesome

8. Reindeer On Strike – Big Harp George

9. Christmas Blues – Canned Heat

10. I Need A Man Down My Chimney – Barbara Carr

11. Presents for Christmas – Solomon Burke

12. Merry, Merry Christmas – Keb`Mo`

13. Run Rudolph Run – Keith Richards

14. Back Door Santa – John Popper

15. Go Tell It On The Mountain – The Blind Boys Of Alabama

16. It`s Christmas Time – Nellie Tiger Travis