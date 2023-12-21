NETTRADIOPODKASTER 22. desember 2023
   
Blues & Bullshit 21.12.2023

mmRadio 3 Bodø21.12.2023
Blues & Bullshit 21.12.2023 – 90 minutter
1. Feed The Flame – B. B. And The Blues Shacks
2. A Bluesman`s Christmas – Coco Montoya
3. Christmas Blues – Bryan Lee
4. Christmas Here-The Paradosio Session – Johnny Augland
5. Christmas Coming – The Dig 3
6. Please Come Home For Christmas – Lou Ann Barton
7. Momma`s Worry – Ole Lonesome
8. Reindeer On Strike – Big Harp George
9. Christmas Blues – Canned Heat
10. I Need A Man Down My Chimney – Barbara Carr
11. Presents for Christmas – Solomon Burke
12. Merry, Merry Christmas – Keb`Mo`
13. Run Rudolph Run – Keith Richards
14. Back Door Santa – John Popper
15. Go Tell It On The Mountain – The Blind Boys Of Alabama
16. It`s Christmas Time – Nellie Tiger Travis

Radio 3 Bodø

