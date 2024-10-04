Endelig var det torsdag og duket for ny episode av Blues & Bullshit.
Freddy er i Belgia, men Geir-Anders og Silje holdt fortet i dagens episode.
Som vanlig fikk vi høre mye god blues og følgende låter ble spilt torsdag 3. oktober:
Blues & Bullshit 03.10.24
1. I hear thunder – Tab Benoit
2. Shut up and play! – Toronzo Cannon
3. Let the music talk – Seasick Steve
4. Fast driving woman – Damon Fowler
5. Shaking the shack – Mitch Wood
5. Revelation – Piper and the Hard times
6. Things Ain’t Working Out – Jp Soars
7. I Finally Hit The Bottom – Rick and the night cats
8. Psycho – Ian Siegal
9. Come on in this house – Albert Castiglia