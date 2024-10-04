NETTRADIOPODKASTER 05. oktober 2024
   
Annonse  

Blues & Bullshit 03.10.24

mmSilje Langholm04.10.2024
blues-100

 

Endelig var det torsdag og duket for ny episode av Blues & Bullshit.

Freddy er i Belgia, men Geir-Anders og Silje holdt fortet i dagens episode.

Som vanlig fikk vi høre mye god blues og følgende låter ble spilt torsdag 3. oktober:

Blues & Bullshit 03.10.24

1. I hear thunder – Tab Benoit
2. Shut up and play! – Toronzo Cannon
3. Let the music talk – Seasick Steve
4. Fast driving woman – Damon Fowler
5. Shaking the shack – Mitch Wood
5. Revelation – Piper and the Hard times
6. Things Ain’t Working Out – Jp Soars
7. I Finally Hit The Bottom – Rick and the night cats
8. Psycho – Ian Siegal
9. Come on in this house – Albert Castiglia

Post Views: 93
mm

Silje Langholm

Silje startet i Radio 3 i 2023 og jobber som programleder for morgen og ettermiddagssendingen.

VIEW ALL POSTS
Annonse

previousIskald med gavepakke til fansen

nextPoengdeling i Belgia: - Et steg i riktig retning

ANSVARLIG REDAKTØR:

Benjamin Solås

REKLAME:

755 25 000  / reklame@radio3.no

MUSIKK:

studio@radio3.no

KONTAKT OSS:

Radio 3 Bodø AS
Dronningens gate 7c
8002 Bodø

Telefon: 755 25 000
Epost: studio@radio3.no

Copyright Radio 3 Bodø AS 1997 – 2024

Utviklet av Fairmedia