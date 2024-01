Blues & Bullshit 04.01.2024

1. How I Got To Memphis – Joakim Tinderholt & His Band

2. Leopard Speckled Baby – Bob Corritore & Friends

3. Somebody Wake Up – The Blues Express

4. Crash And Burn – The Cadillac Kings

5. The Truth Of The Blues – Dave Keller

6. Exorcist – Selwin Birchwood

7. Stuff I`ve Been Through – Alabama Mike

8. Beg Borrow And Steal – Eddie 9V

9. Two Ears And One Mouth – RJ Mischo