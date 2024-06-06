Blues & Bullshit 06.06.2024

———————————————-

1. So Excited – B.B. King

2. You Can`t Arrest Me For What`s On My Mind – James Harman

3. That`s What The Blues Is All About – Albert King

4. Too Far From The Bar – Sugar Ray

5. Big Legged Woman – Freddie King

6. Rambler Blues – The Duke Robillard Band

7. Hey Joe – Wilson Pickett

8. Sleeping Dogs Best Left Alone – Dr. John

9. Crawdad Hole – Solomon Burke

10. Last Chance To Hurt Me – Vidar Busk

11. Stepladder Blues – Johnny Burgin