Blues & Bullshit 06.06.2024
1. So Excited – B.B. King
2. You Can`t Arrest Me For What`s On My Mind – James Harman
3. That`s What The Blues Is All About – Albert King
4. Too Far From The Bar – Sugar Ray
5. Big Legged Woman – Freddie King
6. Rambler Blues – The Duke Robillard Band
7. Hey Joe – Wilson Pickett
8. Sleeping Dogs Best Left Alone – Dr. John
9. Crawdad Hole – Solomon Burke
10. Last Chance To Hurt Me – Vidar Busk
11. Stepladder Blues – Johnny Burgin
