NETTRADIOPODKASTER 07. juni 2024
   
Annonse  

Blues & Bullshit 06.06.2024

mmRadio 3 Bodø06.06.2024
blues-100

Blues & Bullshit 06.06.2024
———————————————-
1. So Excited – B.B. King
2. You Can`t Arrest Me For What`s On My Mind – James Harman
3. That`s What The Blues Is All About – Albert King
4. Too Far From The Bar – Sugar Ray
5. Big Legged Woman – Freddie King
6. Rambler Blues – The Duke Robillard Band
7. Hey Joe – Wilson Pickett
8. Sleeping Dogs Best Left Alone – Dr. John
9. Crawdad Hole – Solomon Burke
10. Last Chance To Hurt Me – Vidar Busk
11. Stepladder Blues – Johnny Burgin

Post Views: 46
mm

Radio 3 Bodø

VIEW ALL POSTS
Annonse

previousBarnevænnlig: - Vi står jo på scenen for å provosere

ANSVARLIG REDAKTØR:

Benjamin Solås

REKLAME:

755 25 000  / reklame@radio3.no

MUSIKK:

studio@radio3.no

KONTAKT OSS:

Radio 3 Bodø AS
Dronningens gate 7c
8002 Bodø

Telefon: 755 25 000
Epost: studio@radio3.no

Copyright Radio 3 Bodø AS 1997 – 2024

Utviklet av Fairmedia