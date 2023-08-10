Blues & Bullshit 10.08.2023
1. No Shangri-La – Roy Rogers
2. Spell On Me – The Cinelli Brothers
3. Jukin`At the Cotton Club – King Solomon Hicks
4. Dead Man Can Do – Ledfoot
5. Down in Mississippi – Bobby Rush
6. Hobo Blues – Kurt Slevigen, Arne Fjeld Rasmusen
7. I`m Tired – The Jelly Roll Men
8. It Serves Me Right To Suffer – Knock-Out Greg
9. Ain`t Got Nothin`- Shakura S`Aida
10. Honeysuckle Blue – Mike Farris
11. Two Parts Sugar, One Part Lime – Vanessa Collier
12. I`ve Got Nothing But Time – Mike Welch
