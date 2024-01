Blues & Bullshit 11.01.2024

—————————————-

1. The River Turned To Steam – The Kokomo Kings

2. Daddy`o – Eric `slim`Zahl & the South West Swingers

3. I`m So Tired Of It – Cool Hambone

4. Crying At Daylight – Howling Wolf

5. The Half Has Never Been Told – Paul Thorn

6. Nobody But You – Tony Holiday

7. Blues On My Mind – Boo Boo Davis

8. I Thank You – ZZ Top

9. Chicago Express – Mitch Woods

10. Every Chance I Get – Dan Auerbach