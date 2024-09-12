Blues & Bullshit 12.09.2024

1. Gonna Hurt Like Hell – Walter Trout

2. I Ain`t Sayin` – The Mannish Boys

3. The Door – B.B. And The Blues Shacks

4. Bone Deep – John Fusco And The X-Road Riders

5. Ain`t No Fun (When The Rabbit Got The Bun) – The Cash Box Kings

6. Little Sugar – Dennis Gruenling

7. Got A Gal – Sugar Ray And The Bluetones

8. Going Down To Memphis – Varpen

9. Dont Ever Let Nobody Drag Your Spirit Down – The Mud Cats

10. A Big Pile Of Fish – The Kokomo Kings

