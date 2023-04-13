Blues & Bullshit 13.03.2023

Blues & Bullshit 13.04.2023
1. Let Love Run The Game – Daniel Norgren
2. Stick with me baby. – Live – Nidaros Blueskompani
3. Treat Your Lady Right – Nelson Blanchard
4. Moonlight Mile – Lucinda Williams
5. Lucky Guy – Nick Moss Band
6. Whole Lotta Shakin`Going On – Esben Just
7. City Full of Ghosts (Dublin) – Mike Scott
8. Still The World Goes Round – Sass Jordan
9. Two Bit Texas Town – Sue Foley
10. Slow Sunday June – Luke Winslow-King
11. Catch 22 – Ian Siegal
