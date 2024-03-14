Blues & Bullshit 14.03.2024

————————————————

1. Bleed – Walter Trout

2. The Circus Is Still In Town – Eric Estrin & The Nightcats

3. Crawlin Kingsnake – John Primer & Bob Corritore

4. You Can`t Arrest Me For What`s On My Mind – James Harman

5. Tallahasse Blues – Tinsley Ellis

6. If I Should Die – Rick Holmstrom

7. 100 Miles To Go – Mitch Kashmar

8. You Know I`m Right – GA-20

9. No One To Talk To (But The Blues) – Mike Zito

10. Mississippi Flatland Blues – Eden Brent

11. Hillbilly Blues – Joakim Tinderholt

12. Sexy Ways – John Nèmeth