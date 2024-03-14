Blues & Bullshit 14.03.2024
1. Bleed – Walter Trout
2. The Circus Is Still In Town – Eric Estrin & The Nightcats
3. Crawlin Kingsnake – John Primer & Bob Corritore
4. You Can`t Arrest Me For What`s On My Mind – James Harman
5. Tallahasse Blues – Tinsley Ellis
6. If I Should Die – Rick Holmstrom
7. 100 Miles To Go – Mitch Kashmar
8. You Know I`m Right – GA-20
9. No One To Talk To (But The Blues) – Mike Zito
10. Mississippi Flatland Blues – Eden Brent
11. Hillbilly Blues – Joakim Tinderholt
12. Sexy Ways – John Nèmeth
