Blues & Bullshit 14.09.2023

1. Rubber & Glue – Knut Reiersrud

2. It Ain`t Smart – The Cadillac Kings

3. What`s The Matter With You? – Big Joe Louis & His Blues Kings

4. Blues Won`t Let Me Take My Rest – Henry Gray/Bob Corritore

5. I`ve Got Nothing But Time – Monster Mike Welsh

6. She`s Maybe Your Wife – Jolly Jumper & Big Moe

7. Got To Find My Baby – Rod Piazza

8. Don`t Give Up On The Blues – Giles Robson

9. Wait And See – Canned Heat