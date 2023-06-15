Blues & Bullshit 15.06.23

—————————————

1. Oh Baby – Willie Dixon

2. The Ballad of John Howard Griffin – Eric Bibb, Russel Malone

3. Highway Child – Joanna Connor

4. Down in Virginia – Lil’ Jimmy Reed

5. Sugar and love – Christina Skjolberg

6. Texas Louisiana – Ally Venable, Buddy Guy

7. The Bait In The Snare – Nick Moss Band

8. Out of Wack – Good Time Charlie

9. The Right Man – D.K Harrell

10. Jelly Roll King – Frank Fost

https://soundcloud.com/radio3bodo/blues-bullshit-150623?si=745e6624719d44fca28372ea544e5a02&utm_source=clipboard&utm_medium=text&utm_campaign=social_sharing