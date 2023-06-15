Blues & Bullshit 15.06.23
1. Oh Baby – Willie Dixon
2. The Ballad of John Howard Griffin – Eric Bibb, Russel Malone
3. Highway Child – Joanna Connor
4. Down in Virginia – Lil’ Jimmy Reed
5. Sugar and love – Christina Skjolberg
6. Texas Louisiana – Ally Venable, Buddy Guy
7. The Bait In The Snare – Nick Moss Band
8. Out of Wack – Good Time Charlie
9. The Right Man – D.K Harrell
10. Jelly Roll King – Frank Fost
https://soundcloud.com/radio3bodo/blues-bullshit-150623?si=745e6624719d44fca28372ea544e5a02&utm_source=clipboard&utm_medium=text&utm_campaign=social_sharing